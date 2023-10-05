Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kit Carson County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Kit Carson County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Kit Carson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Hi-Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Seibert, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Flagler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Flagler, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Kiowa High School at Bethune High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Bethune, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.