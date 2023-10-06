Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chaffee County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT
There is high school football competition in Chaffee County, Colorado this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Chaffee County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Salida High School at Delta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Delta, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Meeker High School at Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Buena Vista, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
