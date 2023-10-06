Mesa County, Colorado has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Mesa County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Palisade High School at Eagle Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Gypsum, CO

Gypsum, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Soroco High School at Plateau Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Collbran, CO

Collbran, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Central High School at Loveland High School