Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otero County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:13 PM MDT
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Otero County, Colorado this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Otero County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Cheraw High School at Kit Carson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Kit Carson, CO
- Conference: High Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at La Junta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: La Junta, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Wiley High School at Swink High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Swink, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.