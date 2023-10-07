Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Colorado
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado State Rams versus the Utah State Aggies is a game to see for fans of Colorado college football on a Week 6 schedule that features plenty of exciting matchups.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week
Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Colorado (-4.5)
Colorado State Rams at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Colorado State (-3)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.