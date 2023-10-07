In the contest between the Colorado State Rams and Utah State Aggies on Saturday, October 7 at 8:00 PM, our projection system expects the Rams to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Colorado State vs. Utah State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado State (-3) Over (62.5) Colorado State 36, Utah State 30

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The Rams have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

The Rams have two wins against the spread this season.

Every Rams game has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 6.8 more than the average point total for Colorado State games this season.

Utah State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Aggies based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

The Aggies have covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

Utah State is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

Aggies games have hit the over in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The average point total for the Utah State this season is 14.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rams vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado State 32.8 34.0 32.5 35.0 33.0 33.0 Utah State 37.0 33.8 58.0 36.5 23.0 32.0

