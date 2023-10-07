The Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Buffaloes favored to win by 4.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Arizona State matchup.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tempe, Arizona
  • Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline
BetMGM Colorado (-4.5) 60.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Colorado (-4.5) 60.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Colorado vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

  • Colorado has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Buffaloes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • Arizona State has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.