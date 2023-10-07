NEC Games Today: How to Watch NEC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Week 6 college football slate includes four games involving teams from the NEC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
NEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU Post Pioneers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|NEC Front Row
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Merrimack Warriors
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Delaware State Hornets at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|NEC Front Row
|Duquesne Dukes at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|FloSports (Live stream on Fubo)
