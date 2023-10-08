The New York Jets (1-3) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they look to halt their three-game losing skid in a game with the Denver Broncos (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The over/under is set at 43 points for the contest.

The betting trends and insights for the Broncos can be found in this article before they face the Jets. The recent betting insights and trends for the Jets can be found below before they play the Broncos.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Broncos (-1.5) 43 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Broncos (-1.5) 43.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 5 Odds

Denver vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Broncos vs. Jets Betting Insights

Denver has compiled a 0-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Broncos have no wins ATS (0-2-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Denver games have hit the over on three of four occasions (75%).

New York has won twice against the spread this year.

The Jets have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Two New York games (of four) have gone over the point total this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.