Broncos vs. Jets: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
The New York Jets (1-3) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they look to halt their three-game losing skid in a game with the Denver Broncos (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The over/under is set at 43 points for the contest.
The betting trends and insights for the Broncos can be found in this article before they face the Jets. The recent betting insights and trends for the Jets can be found below before they play the Broncos.
Broncos vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Broncos (-1.5)
|43
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Broncos (-1.5)
|43.5
|-130
|+110
Denver vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: CBS
Broncos vs. Jets Betting Insights
- Denver has compiled a 0-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have no wins ATS (0-2-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Denver games have hit the over on three of four occasions (75%).
- New York has won twice against the spread this year.
- The Jets have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Two New York games (of four) have gone over the point total this year.
