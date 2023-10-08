CeeDee Lamb vs. the 49ers' Defense: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 at Levi's Stadium, where they'll face Talanoa Hufanga and the San Francisco 49ers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cowboys receivers' matchup against the 49ers' secondary, continue reading.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Cowboys vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers
|39
|9.8
|19
|68
|10.14
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
CeeDee Lamb vs. Talanoa Hufanga Insights
CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense
- CeeDee Lamb paces his team with 309 receiving yards on 23 catches with one touchdown.
- Through the air, Dallas has been midde-of-the-pack this year in passing yards, ranking 16th in the league with 875 (218.8 per game).
- The Cowboys' offensive attack has been very effective this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 124 total points (31 per game).
- Dallas averages 34.8 pass attempts per game this year, placing it 13th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Cowboys are airing it out more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 32 total red-zone pass attempts (42.1% red-zone pass rate).
Talanoa Hufanga & the 49ers' Defense
- Talanoa Hufanga has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.
- Defensively, San Francisco is ranked 17th in passing yards allowed in the NFL, at 873 (218.3 per game).
- The 49ers are giving up the third-fewest points in the NFL, 14.5 per game.
- San Francisco has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- Three players have caught a touchdown against the 49ers this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
CeeDee Lamb vs. Talanoa Hufanga Advanced Stats
|CeeDee Lamb
|Talanoa Hufanga
|Rec. Targets
|30
|6
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|23
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.4
|3
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|309
|16
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|77.3
|4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|126
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.