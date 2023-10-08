MWC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6
Trying to find information on the best bets in MWC play in Week 6, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Fresno State vs. Wyoming matchup, and picking Wyoming (+5.5) over Fresno State on the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.
Best Week 6 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: Wyoming +5.5 vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 1.5 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Colorado State -3 vs. Utah State
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Utah State Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado State by 6 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Boise State -9.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 12.4 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 6 MWC Total Bets
Over 43.5 - Fresno State vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Total: 51.6 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Over 57.5 - San Jose State vs. Boise State
- Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Total: 60.9 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 62.5 - Colorado State vs. Utah State
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Utah State Aggies
- Projected Total: 65.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 6 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Air Force
|5-0 (3-0 MWC)
|37.6 / 12.2
|411.8 / 223.8
|Fresno State
|5-0 (1-0 MWC)
|36.4 / 17.0
|424.8 / 282.0
|UNLV
|4-1 (1-0 MWC)
|36.0 / 26.8
|397.4 / 399.2
|Wyoming
|4-1 (1-0 MWC)
|26.6 / 25.2
|324.6 / 385.0
|Boise State
|2-3 (1-0 MWC)
|28.6 / 31.6
|420.4 / 433.6
|Colorado State
|2-2 (0-0 MWC)
|32.8 / 34.0
|455.0 / 438.3
|Utah State
|2-3 (0-1 MWC)
|37.0 / 33.8
|427.6 / 424.2
|New Mexico
|2-3 (0-1 MWC)
|28.6 / 31.0
|391.0 / 403.2
|Hawaii
|2-4 (0-1 MWC)
|22.2 / 34.7
|337.2 / 381.0
|San Diego State
|2-4 (0-2 MWC)
|19.3 / 30.8
|324.8 / 437.8
|San Jose State
|1-4 (0-1 MWC)
|28.2 / 33.4
|353.8 / 378.4
|Nevada
|0-5 (0-1 MWC)
|15.4 / 38.4
|292.4 / 511.2
