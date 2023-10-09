The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Montezuma County, Colorado this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Montezuma County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Montezuma-Cortez High School at Durango High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 9
    • Location: Durango, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Montezuma-Cortez High School at Pagosa Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Pagosa Springs, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

