The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) host the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium and will look to break a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Packers

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

Raiders vs. Packers Insights

The Raiders put up 15.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Packers give up per matchup (24).

Green Bay scores 25 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 Las Vegas gives up.

The Raiders average 70.7 fewer yards per game (281.8), than the Packers allow per matchup (352.5).

Green Bay racks up 280.8 yards per game, 56.2 fewer yards than the 337 Las Vegas gives up.

This season, the Raiders run for 90.0 fewer yards per game (65.3) than the Packers allow per contest (155.3).

This year Green Bay runs for 59.8 fewer yards per game (74.5) than Las Vegas allows (134.3).

The Raiders have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

This season Green Bay has turned the ball over three times, two more than Las Vegas' takeaways (1).

Raiders Home Performance

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Buffalo L 38-10 CBS 9/24/2023 Pittsburgh L 23-18 NBC 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles L 24-17 CBS 10/9/2023 Green Bay - ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England - CBS 10/22/2023 at Chicago - FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit - ABC/ESPN

Packers Away Performance

The Packers put up 31 points per game away from home (six more than their overall average), and give up 22.5 on the road (1.5 less than overall).

The Packers rack up 276.5 yards per game in away games (4.3 less than their overall average), and give up 378.5 in road games (26 more than overall).

Green Bay's average yards passing in away games (188.5) is lower than its overall average (206.3). But its average yards conceded on the road (212) is higher than overall (197.3).

The Packers' average rushing yards gained (88) and conceded (166.5) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 74.5 and 155.3, respectively.

On the road, the Packers convert 48% of third downs and allow 32.1% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (42.6%), and less than they allow (33.9%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Atlanta L 25-24 FOX 9/24/2023 New Orleans W 18-17 FOX 9/28/2023 Detroit L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/9/2023 at Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Denver - CBS 10/29/2023 Minnesota - FOX 11/5/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

