Twins vs. Astros ALDS Game 3 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 10
The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros play for Game 3 of the ALDS at Target Field, on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET, with the series tied 1-1.
The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA).
Twins vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.79 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- Gray (8-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with a 2.79 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .226.
- He has 17 quality starts in 32 chances this season.
- Gray has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
Sonny Gray vs. Astros
- The Astros rank fifth in MLB with 827 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 222 home runs (seventh in the league).
- The Astros have gone 9-for-45 with four doubles and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- Javier (10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
- Javier is looking to collect his 12th quality start of the season.
- Javier heads into this matchup with 23 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
- The 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
