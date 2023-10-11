How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 11
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, October 11, the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings will open their seasons against one another at Crypto.com Arena in in Los Angeles.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can follow the action on TNT and Max as the Avalanche square off against the Kings.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Kings Prediction
|Avalanche vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Avalanche gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche put up last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Avalanche were sixth in the league with a 24.52% power-play conversion rate.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
|Devon Toews
|80
|7
|43
|50
|39
|45
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kings gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- The Kings were 10th in the league in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).
- They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.
- With 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), the Kings were fourth-best in the NHL.
- The Kings' power-play percentage (25.28) ranked them fourth in the league.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|50%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|26
|67
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|48.9%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|40.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.