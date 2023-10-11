The Colorado Avalanche hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Kings for the first game of the season on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-115) Kings (-105) 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche were victorious in 20 of their 29 games (69.0%) when listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

Colorado was 20-9 (69.0%) a season ago when it played with moneyline odds of -115 or stronger.

The Avalanche's implied moneyline win probability is 53.5% in this matchup.

Colorado and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6 goals) 45 times last season.

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kings Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 274 (10th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.

Colorado gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals Colorado put up last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 261 chances.

The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.

The six shorthanded goals Colorado scored last season ranked 21st among all NHL teams.

The Avalanche killed 79.03% of opponent power plays, the 17th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Avalanche won 46.7% of their faceoffs to rank 27th in the NHL.

Colorado scored on 10% of its shots as a team (17th in league).

The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.