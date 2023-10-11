Avalanche vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Kings for the first game of the season on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-115)
|Kings (-105)
|6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche were victorious in 20 of their 29 games (69.0%) when listed as the moneyline favorite last season.
- Colorado was 20-9 (69.0%) a season ago when it played with moneyline odds of -115 or stronger.
- The Avalanche's implied moneyline win probability is 53.5% in this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6 goals) 45 times last season.
Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Kings Rankings
|Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Colorado gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals Colorado put up last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 261 chances.
- The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.
- The six shorthanded goals Colorado scored last season ranked 21st among all NHL teams.
- The Avalanche killed 79.03% of opponent power plays, the 17th-ranked percentage in the league.
- The Avalanche won 46.7% of their faceoffs to rank 27th in the NHL.
- Colorado scored on 10% of its shots as a team (17th in league).
- The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.