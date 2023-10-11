Kyle Schwarber and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves meet at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 5:07 PM ET).

Phillies vs. Braves Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Nola Stats

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Oct. 4 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 6.2 4 1 1 8 0 at Braves Sep. 20 6.0 6 2 2 8 0 at Cardinals Sep. 15 4.2 7 3 2 1 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 4.1 7 4 4 6 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI (115 total hits).

He's slashing .197/.343/.474 on the year.

Schwarber hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Mets Oct. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.320/.459 so far this season.

Turner takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with six doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 2 at Mets Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 80 walks and 106 RBI (217 total hits). He's also stolen 73 bases.

He's slashing .337/.416/.596 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 9 0-for-2 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs, 104 walks and 139 RBI (172 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .283/.389/.604 slash line on the year.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

