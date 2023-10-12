Should you wager on Adam Trautman hitting paydirt in the Denver Broncos' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Trautman has nine catches on 14 targets for 60 yards and one score, with an average of 12 yards per game.

Trautman, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Adam Trautman Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 5 34 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jets 5 4 26 1

