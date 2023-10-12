We have 2023 high school football competition in Adams County, Colorado this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Frederick High School at Riverdale Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 12

6:30 PM MT on October 12 Location: Thornton, CO

Thornton, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Fruita Monument High School at Aurora Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 12

6:30 PM MT on October 12 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Gateway High School at Hinkley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 13

6:30 PM MT on October 13 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO Conference: East Metro

East Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Broomfield High School at Adams City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Commerce City, CO

Commerce City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Platte Valley High School at Bennett High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Bennett, CO

Bennett, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Middle Park High School at Strasburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Strasburg, CO

Strasburg, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleview Christian School at Byers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Byers, CO

Byers, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

The Academy at Fort Lupton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Fort Lupton, CO

Fort Lupton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rangeview High School at Prairie View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Henderson, CO

Henderson, CO Conference: East Metro

East Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Smoky Hill High School at Grandview High School