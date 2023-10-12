Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Denver Broncos on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Several of the top contributors for the Chiefs and the Broncos will have player props available for this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Chiefs-Broncos matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +1300

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +490

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +480

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Russell Wilson 217.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 43.5 (-115) Jerry Jeudy - - 53.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 34.5 (-118) -

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Travis Kelce - - 65.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 272.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) - Jerick McKinnon - - 14.5 (-113) Skyy Moore - - 24.5 (-113) Isiah Pacheco - 77.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 32.5 (-113) Kadarius Toney - - 28.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.