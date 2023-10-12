For their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, October 12 at 8:15 PM , the Denver Broncos (1-4) have eight players on the injury report.

The Broncos' last game was a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets.

The Chiefs head into the matchup after winning 27-20 over the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing on October 8.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Javonte Williams RB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad Limited Participation In Practice Justin Strnad LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Questionable Frank Clark OLB Illness Out Baron Browning OLB Knee Out D.J. Jones DT Knee Out Mike Purcell DL Ribs Limited Participation In Practice

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kadarius Toney WR Toe Full Participation In Practice Travis Kelce TE Ankle Questionable Matt Dickerson DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tommy Townsend P Knee Questionable George Karlaftis DE Hamstring Questionable Michael Danna DE Rib Full Participation In Practice Drue Tranquill LB Knee Full Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Trent McDuffie CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos have not been getting things done on defense, ranking worst with 450.6 total yards allowed per game. They have been better offensively, posting 328.2 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).

The Broncos have been struggling on defense, ranking worst with 36.2 points allowed per game. They have been more productive on offense, generating 24.2 points per contest (10th-ranked).

The Broncos' defense has been a bottom-five unit in pass defense this season, surrendering 263 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 13th with 224 passing yards per contest.

Denver has been struggling against the run, ranking worst with 187.6 rushing yards given up per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, compiling 104.2 rushing yards per contest (19th-ranked).

With five forced turnovers (19th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (20th in NFL) this season, the Broncos rank 22nd in the NFL with a turnover margin of -3.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)

Chiefs (-10.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-600), Broncos (+425)

Chiefs (-600), Broncos (+425) Total: 47 points

