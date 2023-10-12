The Denver Broncos (1-4) visit a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) squad on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won four straight games.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

Broncos Insights

The Broncos rack up 8.2 more points per game (24.2) than the Chiefs give up (16).

The Broncos rack up 328.2 yards per game, 26.8 more yards than the 301.4 the Chiefs give up.

This season Denver rushes for seven more yards per game (104.2) than Kansas City allows (97.2).

This season the Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (6).

Broncos Away Performance

The Broncos' average points scored (25.5) and allowed (49) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 24.2 and 36.2, respectively.

On the road, the Broncos rack up 337 yards per game and concede 598.5. That's more than they gain (328.2) and allow (450.6) overall.

In road games, Denver racks up 254 passing yards per game and gives up 338. That's more than it gains (224) and allows (263) overall.

The Broncos' average yards rushing away from home (83) is lower than their overall average (104.2). But their average yards conceded in away games (260.5) is higher than overall (187.6).

On the road, the Broncos convert 39.1% of third downs and allow 52.4% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (39.3%), and more than they allow (40.7%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Miami L 70-20 CBS 10/1/2023 at Chicago W 31-28 CBS 10/8/2023 New York L 31-21 CBS 10/12/2023 at Kansas City - Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay - CBS 10/29/2023 Kansas City - CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo - ESPN

