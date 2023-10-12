Will Courtland Sutton cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Denver Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Sutton's 21 catches (on 31 targets) have netted him 229 yards (45.8 per game) and three TDs.

Sutton has tallied a touchdown catch in three of five games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Courtland Sutton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0

