Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Denver County, Colorado this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Denver County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Mead High School at North High School - Denver
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northfield High School at Holy Family High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
D'Evelyn High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Wellington, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abraham Lincoln High School at Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
