Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Garfield County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Garfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Buena Vista High School at Roaring Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aspen High School at Rifle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Rifle, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Durango High School at Glenwood Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Glenwood Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Valley High School at Coal Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: New Castle, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
