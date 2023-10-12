Javonte Williams was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. All of Williams' stats can be found below.

Heading into Week 6, Williams has 38 carries for 138 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.6 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 11 receptions (15 targets) for 51 yards.

Javonte Williams Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Quad

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Broncos.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Williams 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 38 138 0 3.6 15 11 51 0

Williams Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0

