Will Javonte Williams Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Javonte Williams was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. All of Williams' stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 6, Williams has 38 carries for 138 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.6 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 11 receptions (15 targets) for 51 yards.
Javonte Williams Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quad
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Broncos.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Williams 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|38
|138
|0
|3.6
|15
|11
|51
|0
Williams Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|13
|52
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|12
|44
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|11
|42
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0
