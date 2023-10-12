Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 6 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are ranked 11th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 97.2 per game.

Williams has accumulated 38 carries for 138 yards (34.5 ypg). And Williams has added 11 receptions for 51 yards (12.8 ypg).

Williams vs. the Chiefs

Williams vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 2 GP / 74 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 74 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Chiefs have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Kansas City has given up one or more rushing TDs to one opposing player this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Chiefs this season.

The 97.2 rushing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the 11th-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Chiefs have put up one touchdown on the ground (0.2 per game). The Chiefs' defense is second in the league in that category.

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 38.5 (-115)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has gone over his rushing yards total once in four opportunities this season.

The Broncos, who are eighth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 60.6% of the time while running 39.4%.

His team has attempted 106 rushes this season. He's handled 38 of those carries (35.8%).

Williams has not found paydirt on the ground this year in four games.

He has two red zone carries for 11.8% of the team share (his team runs on 37.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Javonte Williams Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Williams Receiving Insights

Williams has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this season.

Williams has received 9.2% of his team's 163 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has 51 receiving yards on 15 targets to rank 137th in league play with 3.4 yards per target.

Williams, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/10/2023 Week 1 13 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

