The Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs are slated to square off in a Week 6 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Javonte Williams hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Williams has put up 138 rushing yards on 38 carries (34.5 yards per game) this season.

Williams also figures in the passing game, catching 11 passes for 51 yards (12.8 ypg).

Williams has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.

Javonte Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0

