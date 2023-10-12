Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school football competition in Logan County, Colorado is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Logan County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sterling High School at Timnath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Peetz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Peetz, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caliche High School at Merino Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Merino, CO
- Conference: Lower Platte
- How to Stream: Watch Here
