Will Marvin Mims pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Denver Broncos clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Mims has been targeted 12 times and has 10 catches, leading the Broncos with 246 yards (49.2 per game) plus one TD.

Mims has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Marvin Mims Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0

