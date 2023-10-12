Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Mesa County, Colorado this week? We've got you covered.

Mesa County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bear Creek High School at Grand Junction High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 12

6:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fruita Monument High School at Aurora Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 12

6:30 PM MT on October 12 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Summit High School at Palisade High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 13

6:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Plateau Valley High School at Rangely High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Rangely, CO

Rangely, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Greeley Central High School