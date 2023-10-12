Will Russell Wilson find his way into the end zone when the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs come together in Week 6 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Russell Wilson score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has taken 18 carries for 119 yards (23.8 per game).

Wilson does not have a rushing touchdown in five games.

Russell Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Raiders 27 34 177 2 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Commanders 18 32 308 3 1 6 56 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 23 38 306 1 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 21 28 223 3 0 4 13 0 Week 5 Jets 20 31 196 2 0 7 49 0

