Will Samaje Perine cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Samaje Perine score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Perine has run for 88 yards on 24 carries (17.6 ypg).

Perine also has 15 catches for 168 receiving yards (33.6 per game).

Perine has not reached the end zone on the ground once in five games.

Samaje Perine Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0

