When the Colorado Buffaloes play the Stanford Cardinal at 10:00 PM on Friday, October 13, our computer model predicts the Buffaloes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Colorado vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (-11.5) Toss Up (60.5) Colorado 37, Stanford 23

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The Buffaloes have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this contest.

The Buffaloes are 3-2-1 against the spread this year.

Colorado has not covered the spread (0-1) when they are at least 11.5-point favorites.

The Buffaloes have seen three of its six games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 60.5 points, 3.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Colorado contests.

Stanford Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Cardinal.

The Cardinal is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Stanford has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year.

In Cardinal five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Stanford games this season have averaged a total of 61.1 points, 0.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Buffaloes vs. Cardinal 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado 33 34.2 40 32.3 26 36 Stanford 19.2 34.6 16.3 31 23.5 40

