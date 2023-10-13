The Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) host a Pac-12 clash against the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Folsom Field.

Colorado has the 41st-ranked scoring offense this year (33 points per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking 12th-worst with 34.2 points allowed per game. Stanford has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 16th-worst in points (19.2 per game) and 11th-worst in points surrendered (34.6 per game).

Colorado vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. Stanford Key Statistics

Colorado Stanford 415.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.6 (121st) 465.5 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.2 (81st) 78.7 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.8 (74th) 337.2 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.8 (104th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (128th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has recorded 2,020 yards (336.7 ypg) on 186-of-256 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has 217 rushing yards on 47 carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 193 yards (32.2 per game) and three touchdowns via the passing game.

Anthony Hankerson has collected 214 yards on 48 carries, scoring one time.

Xavier Weaver has hauled in 43 receptions for 507 yards (84.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 376 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Michael Harrison's 26 receptions have yielded 215 yards and four touchdowns.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has thrown for 561 yards (112.2 per game) while completing 60% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 60 yards .

The team's top rusher, Casey Filkins, has carried the ball 31 times for 197 yards (39.4 per game) with one touchdown.

E.J. Smith has racked up 160 yards (on 25 carries) with one touchdown.

Benjamin Yurosek has totaled 15 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 227 (45.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Elic Ayomanor has 15 receptions (on 26 targets) for a total of 207 yards (41.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Mudia Reuben has racked up 148 reciving yards (29.6 ypg) this season.

