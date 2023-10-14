The Air Force Falcons (5-0) host an MWC battle against the Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Falcon Stadium.

Air Force has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (15th-best with 37.6 points per game) and scoring defense (eighth-best with 12.2 points allowed per game) this year. Wyoming's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 325.3 total yards per game, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 75th with 374.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Below in this article, we'll provide you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Air Force vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Air Force vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Air Force Wyoming 411.8 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.3 (106th) 223.8 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.8 (83rd) 329.8 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.7 (50th) 82 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.7 (125th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (35th) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has racked up 400 yards on 91 carries while finding the end zone eight times.

Jared Roznos has hauled in six receptions for 245 yards (49 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Cade Harris has grabbed two passes while averaging 16.4 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Brandon Engel's two grabs have yielded 46 yards.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 758 yards (126.3 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 59% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 155 yards (25.8 ypg) on 38 carries with three touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee is his team's leading rusher with 75 carries for 540 yards, or 90 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Wyatt Wieland paces his squad with 234 receiving yards on 23 catches with three touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has caught nine passes and compiled 204 receiving yards (34 per game) with three touchdowns.

Treyton Welch's 16 grabs (on 23 targets) have netted him 152 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Air Force or Wyoming gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.