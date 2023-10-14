The Air Force Falcons (5-0) will play their MWC-rival, the Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.

Air Force vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Air Force vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-10.5) 42.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-10.5) 42.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Air Force vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Air Force has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Wyoming is 3-1-1 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.

Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

