The Air Force Falcons (5-0) are 11.5-point favorites when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) in an MWC matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Falcon Stadium. The game has an over/under of 41.5.

Air Force has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 16th-best in scoring offense (37.6 points per game) and eighth-best in scoring defense (12.2 points allowed per game). Wyoming's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, generating 325.3 total yards per game, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 75th with 374.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Air Force vs Wyoming Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -11.5 -110 -110 41.5 -110 -110 -400 +325

The Falcons have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, producing 444 total yards per game over that stretch (worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, ceding 294.3 total yards per game (44th).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons have been making things happen over the previous three games, averaging 44.3 points per game (eighth-best). They rank 36th over the last three games on defense (17 points per game surrendered).

The last three games have seen Air Force's passing offense fail to produce, ranking -118-worst in the FBS in passing yards (100.3 per game). It ranks 105th on defense (203 passing yards allowed per contest).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons have been getting it done over the previous three games, averaging 343.7 rushing yards per game (second-best). They rank 36th over the last three games on the other side of the ball (91.3 rushing yards per game surrendered).

Air Force has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Air Force has gone over in all of its three games with a set total.

Air Force has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Air Force has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Emmanuel Michel has racked up 400 yards on 91 carries while finding paydirt eight times.

Jared Roznos' team-high 245 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of seven targets) with two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has put together an 82-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in two passes on two targets.

Brandon Engel has been the target of four passes and racked up two catches for 46 yards, an average of 9.2 yards per contest.

PJ Ramsey has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up four TFL and five tackles.

Alec Mock is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 25 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks.

Trey Taylor has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 18 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

