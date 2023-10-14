How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (1-0) will visit the San Jose Sharks (0-1) on Saturday, with the Avalanche coming off a win and the Sharks off a defeat.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Avalanche matchup with the Sharks can be seen on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA, so tune in to take in the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction
|Avalanche vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the league.
- They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.
- The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche recorded last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 261 power-play chances.
- The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
|Devon Toews
|80
|7
|43
|50
|39
|45
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Sharks gave up 3.8 goals per game (315 in total), 30th in the league.
- The Sharks' 233 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 25th in the league.
- Their -82 goal differential was 29th in the league.
- With 41 power-play goals (on 223 chances), the Sharks were 26th in the NHL.
- The Sharks' power-play percentage (18.39) put them 25th in the league.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Logan Couture
|82
|27
|40
|67
|35
|71
|47.4%
|Tomas Hertl
|79
|22
|41
|63
|39
|50
|54.8%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Mikael Granlund
|79
|10
|31
|41
|33
|38
|44.5%
|Mike Hoffman
|67
|14
|20
|34
|41
|19
|57.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.