The Colorado Avalanche (1-0), coming off a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, visit the San Jose Sharks (0-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA. The Sharks were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 in their last outing.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which club we think will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Avalanche 5, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-275)

Avalanche (-275) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (51-24-7 overall) had a 15-8-23 record last season in matchups that needed overtime.

Colorado picked up 39 points (17-10-5) in the 32 games it played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the eight times last season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they had a 2-3-3 record, picking up seven points.

Colorado took eight points from the 16 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (3-11-2 record).

The Avalanche scored at least three goals in 60 games (48-9-3, 99 points).

In the 37 games when Colorado scored a lone power-play goal, it had a 23-11-3 record (49 points).

In the 51 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Colorado was 34-13-4 (72 points).

The Avalanche were outshot by their opponent 34 times, and went 17-14-3 (37 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.84 25th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.84 30th 8th 33.3 Shots 29.5 23rd 14th 31 Shots Allowed 32.2 23rd 6th 24.52% Power Play % 18.39% 25th 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 82.38% 8th

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Watch this game on Fubo Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

