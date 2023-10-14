Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Colorado
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 7 college football schedule, including a Wyoming Cowboys playing the Air Force Falcons that is a must-watch for football fans in Colorado.
College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week
Stanford Cardinal at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 13
- Venue: Folsom Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Colorado (-11.5)
Sacramento State Hornets at Northern Colorado Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Nottingham Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Falcon Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-11.5)
Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-7.5)
