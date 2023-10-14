There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 7 college football schedule, including a Wyoming Cowboys playing the Air Force Falcons that is a must-watch for football fans in Colorado.

College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week

Stanford Cardinal at Colorado Buffaloes

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, October 13
  • Venue: Folsom Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Colorado (-11.5)

Sacramento State Hornets at Northern Colorado Bears

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Nottingham Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Falcon Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Air Force (-11.5)

Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams

  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Boise State (-7.5)

