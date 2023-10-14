The Boise State Broncos (3-3) and the Colorado State Rams (2-3) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in a clash of MWC opponents.

With 432.8 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 18th-worst in the FBS, Boise State has had to lean on its 40th-ranked offense (432.3 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Colorado State ranks 57th in points per game (31.0), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 36.0 points allowed per contest.

Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Colorado State vs. Boise State Key Statistics

Colorado State Boise State 428.0 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.3 (34th) 478.4 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.8 (115th) 75.8 (130th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.7 (40th) 352.2 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.7 (57th) 15 (133rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (80th) 11 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has recored 1,585 passing yards, or 317.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has tossed 11 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Kobe Johnson has run the ball 44 times for 128 yards, with one touchdown.

Avery Morrow has been given 36 carries and totaled 100 yards.

Tory Horton has racked up 560 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Dallin Holker has collected 412 receiving yards (82.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 36 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 301 yards and one touchdown.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 1,013 yards (168.8 ypg) on 74-of-141 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 219 rushing yards on 40 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty has racked up 656 rushing yards on 120 carries, scoring eight touchdowns. He's also added 354 yards (59.0 per game) on 25 catches with four touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's team-high 596 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 54 targets) with four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has compiled 19 grabs for 194 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

