The Boise State Broncos (3-3) will play their MWC-rival, the Colorado State Rams (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Broncos are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Colorado State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-7.5) 60.5 -300 +250 FanDuel Boise State (-7.5) 60.5 -315 +250

Colorado State vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Colorado State has covered twice in four games with a spread this year.

The Rams have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Boise State has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

