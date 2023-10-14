Seeking an updated view of the MWC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Air Force

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

5-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win MWC: +210

+210 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th

117th Last Game: W 49-10 vs San Diego State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Wyoming

Wyoming Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Fresno State

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

5-1 | 10-0 Odds to Win MWC: +220

+220 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th

128th Last Game: L 24-19 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Utah State

@ Utah State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13

8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Wyoming

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-1 | 8-2 Odds to Win MWC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 24-19 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Air Force

@ Air Force Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Colorado State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

2-3 | 5-5 Odds to Win MWC: +2200

+2200 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th

28th Last Game: L 44-24 vs Utah State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Boise State

Boise State Game Time: 9:45 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

9:45 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. UNLV

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Odds to Win MWC: +1300

+1300 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th

118th Last Game: W 44-20 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Nevada

@ Nevada Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

6. Utah State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-3 | 6-4 Odds to Win MWC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th

48th Last Game: W 44-24 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Fresno State

Fresno State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13

8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Boise State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-3 | 2-8 Odds to Win MWC: +325

+325 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 35-27 vs San Jose State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Colorado State

@ Colorado State Game Time: 9:45 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

9:45 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. San Diego State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

2-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 49-10 vs Air Force

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Hawaii

@ Hawaii Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

11:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Nevada

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 2-9

0-5 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 8th

8th Last Game: L 27-9 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UNLV

UNLV Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

10. San Jose State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-5 | 2-8 Odds to Win MWC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 35-27 vs Boise State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ New Mexico

@ New Mexico Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

11. New Mexico

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th

108th Last Game: L 35-26 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: San Jose State

San Jose State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

12. Hawaii

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-11

2-4 | 1-11 Odds to Win MWC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: L 44-20 vs UNLV

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: San Diego State

San Diego State Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

11:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

