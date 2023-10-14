Our projection model predicts the Sacramento State Hornets will beat the Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Nottingham Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sacramento State (-31.8) 52.8 Sacramento State 42, Northern Colorado 10

Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total three out of 11 times last season.

Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)

The Hornets have covered the spread once in one opportunity this year.

The Hornets have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Bears vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Colorado 16.2 40.0 14.0 35.0 17.7 43.3 Sacramento State 32.0 23.8 32.5 18.0 31.7 27.7

