Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Our projection model predicts the Sacramento State Hornets will beat the Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Nottingham Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Sacramento State (-31.8)
|52.8
|Sacramento State 42, Northern Colorado 10
Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- The Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total three out of 11 times last season.
Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)
- The Hornets have covered the spread once in one opportunity this year.
- The Hornets have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.
Bears vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Northern Colorado
|16.2
|40.0
|14.0
|35.0
|17.7
|43.3
|Sacramento State
|32.0
|23.8
|32.5
|18.0
|31.7
|27.7
