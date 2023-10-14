Week 7 MAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MAC teams were in action for six games in the Week 7 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan | Toledo vs. Ball State
Week 7 MAC Results
Eastern Michigan 28 Kent State 14
- Pregame Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-7.5)
- Pregame Total: 40.5
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Austin Smith (9-for-25, 118 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Samson Evans (13 ATT, 47 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Tanner Knue (10 TAR, 5 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD)
Kent State Leaders
- Passing: Tommy Ulatowski (12-for-28, 169 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaylen Thomas (23 ATT, 94 YDS)
- Receiving: Chrishon McCray (12 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Eastern Michigan
|Kent State
|218
|Total Yards
|343
|118
|Passing Yards
|180
|100
|Rushing Yards
|163
|1
|Turnovers
|3
Toledo 13 Ball State 6
- Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-17.5)
- Pregame Total: 48.5
Toledo Leaders
- Passing: DeQuan Finn (15-for-27, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Peny Boone (22 ATT, 148 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Junior Vandeross III (9 TAR, 5 REC, 49 YDS)
Ball State Leaders
- Passing: Kiael Kelly (4-for-16, 38 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Kelly (18 ATT, 98 YDS)
- Receiving: Ahmad Edwards (3 TAR, 3 REC, 38 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Ball State
|Toledo
|205
|Total Yards
|376
|38
|Passing Yards
|166
|167
|Rushing Yards
|210
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's MAC Games
Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Favorite: -
Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Central Michigan Chippewas at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Buffalo Bulls at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Dix Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Toledo Rockets at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Favorite: -
