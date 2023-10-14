Pac-12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7
Among the available options on the Week 7 Pac-12 college football schedule, Washington State (-7.5) against Arizona is our best spread bet, while our model suggests wagering on the total in the UCLA vs. Oregon State matchup. Get even more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 7 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: Washington State -7.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Washington State Cougars
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 17.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Notre Dame -2.5 vs. USC
- Matchup: USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Notre Dame by 8.1 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Utah -10.5 vs. Cal
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Utah Utes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah by 14.0 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 7 Pac-12 Total Bets
Under 54.5 - UCLA vs. Oregon State
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers
- Projected Total: 47.2 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Under 67.5 - Oregon vs. Washington
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies
- Projected Total: 60.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 43.5 - Cal vs. Utah
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Utah Utes
- Projected Total: 47.7 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 7 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|USC
|6-0 (4-0 Pac-12)
|51.8 / 27.0
|523.3 / 421.3
|Oregon
|5-0 (2-0 Pac-12)
|51.6 / 11.8
|557.8 / 255.6
|Washington
|5-0 (2-0 Pac-12)
|46.0 / 18.4
|569.4 / 365.0
|Oregon State
|5-1 (2-1 Pac-12)
|38.5 / 19.7
|449.2 / 324.2
|UCLA
|4-1 (1-1 Pac-12)
|30.6 / 12.2
|458.8 / 254.2
|Utah
|4-1 (1-1 Pac-12)
|19.2 / 11.8
|297.6 / 282.6
|Washington State
|4-1 (1-1 Pac-12)
|40.0 / 25.4
|470.0 / 400.2
|Colorado
|4-2 (1-2 Pac-12)
|33.0 / 34.2
|415.8 / 465.5
|Arizona
|3-3 (1-2 Pac-12)
|29.8 / 23.0
|441.7 / 349.3
|Cal
|3-3 (1-2 Pac-12)
|32.5 / 30.7
|431.3 / 383.3
|Stanford
|1-4 (0-3 Pac-12)
|19.2 / 34.6
|343.6 / 445.2
|Arizona State
|1-5 (0-3 Pac-12)
|18.7 / 28.3
|342.2 / 339.3
