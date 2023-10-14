The Week 7 college football schedule includes six games involving schools from the Pac-12. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Stanford Cardinal at Colorado Buffaloes 10:00 PM ET, Friday, October 13 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) California Golden Bears at Utah Utes 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona Wildcats at Washington State Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FOX (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!