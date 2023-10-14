Week 7 of the college football slate included two games featuring SWAC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

UAPB vs. Mississippi Valley State

Week 7 SWAC Results

Mississippi Valley State 42 UAPB 17

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Passing: Ty'Jarian Williams (19-for-29, 265 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Ty'Jarian Williams (19-for-29, 265 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: DePhabian Fant (3 ATT, 59 YDS)

DePhabian Fant (3 ATT, 59 YDS) Receiving: Cobie Bates (2 TAR, 2 REC, 70 YDS)

UAPB Leaders

Passing: Chancellor Edwards (9-for-11, 72 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Chancellor Edwards (9-for-11, 72 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Kierstan Rogers (10 ATT, 108 YDS)

Kierstan Rogers (10 ATT, 108 YDS) Receiving: Kenji Lewis (3 TAR, 3 REC, 62 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Mississippi Valley State UAPB 414 Total Yards 409 265 Passing Yards 175 149 Rushing Yards 234 0 Turnovers 1

Next Week's SWAC Games

Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Simmons Bank Field TV Channel: HBCUGo

Jackson State Tigers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Rice-Totten Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

Southern Jaguars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

Florida A&M Rattlers at Texas Southern Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Shell Energy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

