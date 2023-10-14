How to Watch Women's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, October 14
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Saturday's NCAA Women's Hockey lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between Cornell and Penn State.
Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Robert Morris vs Princeton
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Boston College vs UConn
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch vs Quinnipiac at Providence
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Quinnipiac vs Providence
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Mercyhurst vs Colgate
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Penn State vs Cornell
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Sacred Heart vs Long Island University
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Brown vs Holy Cross
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Merrimack vs New Hampshire
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.